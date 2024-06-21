PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Officers are trying to identify two suspects who were involved in an altercation that happened in a parking lot on Creston Road.

On Thursday, June 20 at about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight in progress involving a large group of males in the parking lot of 1900 Creston Road. Witnesses reported that an individual had brandished a firearm during the altercation. According to the press release from Paso Robles Police Department, upon arrival, officers detained multiple individuals who appeared to be part of the disturbance. No arrests were made at the scene, and no one on the scene reported having any injuries.

During their investigation, officers learned that the main suspects involved in the altercation had fled the scene prior totheir arrival, with one suspect seen leaving in a white Honda sedan. The Paso Robles Police Department is actively investigating the incident and is seeking any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects involved.

advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information related to this case is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...