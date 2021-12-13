Shandon resident is sentenced after the murder of Christopher Vento Wilson that occurred June 2019

SHANDON — District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Dec. 13 that Shandon resident Kejuan Guy Bynum (29) was sentenced to serve 36 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder of Cristopher Vento Wilson (23) occurring during a June 2019 assault in Shandon.

Bynum was convicted by a San Luis Obispo County jury last month. At trial the jury was presented with evidence proving that in the early evening of June 1, 2019, Bynum assaulted Cristopher Wilson on two separate occasions while at a residence in Shandon. During the second assault, Bynum stabbed the victim multiple times, resulting in his death.

At a separate hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen found true that Bynum had suffered a prior conviction for robbery in 2015, a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law.

“While this prison sentence cannot bring Cristopher Wilson back to his family and loved ones, it is a just punishment for cowardly taking the life of another human being,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our hearts go out to Mr. Wilson’s family as they continue to grieve his needless death. We will always seek tough sentences on serious and violent crime as we work hard to protect the citizens of San Luis Obispo County.”

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Delaney Henretty.

A copy of the charging document can be accessed here. A copy of the defendant’s booking photo can be found here.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at 805.781.5819 with any questions.

