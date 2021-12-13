Winds are already reaching 45 mph in certain areas of the county

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A high wind warning is in effect in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara interior valleys, Cuyama Valley, and Santa Barbara County Mountains. The warning is in effect from Monday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. to Tuesday, Dec. 14 at noon. South winds are expected to be at 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

The southerly winds are already gusting to 45 mph at Diablo Canyon and will further increase this afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

The current storm is expected to bring 2-4 inches of rain, with higher amounts for coastal areas. Winds should die down by Wednesday, accompanied by partly cloudy skies, before returning to rain on Thursday along with colder weather which could result in some snowfall for mountain regions.

PG&E reminds everyone at this time:

• Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. • Secure outdoor furniture: Deck furniture, lightweight yard structures, and decorative lawn items should be secured as they can be blown by high winds and damage overhead power lines and property. • Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals, and small children. Do not leave candles unattended. • Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

