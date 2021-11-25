Bynum stabbed to death 23-year-old Cristopher Vento Wilson

SAN LUIS OBISPO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found Shandon resident Kejuan Guy Bynum (DOB 08/21/92) guilty of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of 23 year old Cristopher Vento Wilson.

The jury also found that Bynum committed the murder with a knife. At a separate hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen found true that Bynum had suffered a prior conviction for robbery in 2015, a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law.

At trial, the jury was presented with evidence proving that in the early evening of Jun. 1, 2019, Bynum assaulted Cristopher Vento Wilson on two separate occasions while at a residence in Shandon. During the second assault, Bynum stabbed Cristopher Vento Wilson multiple times, resulting in his death.

“We thank the jury for their focused consideration in hearing this emotional case,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We hope that this verdict brings some degree of solace to Cristopher’s family, friends, and the community so affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Bynum is held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail pending his sentencing on Dec. 13. As a result of his murder conviction and prior conviction for robbery, a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law, Bynum faces a maximum of 31 years to life to life in state prison.

This case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Delaney Henretty.

