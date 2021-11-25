Firefighters Association prepares for Santa, Mrs. Clause, the Grinch, Cindy Lou, and the elves

The 31st Annual San Miguel Christmas Lights Parade is happening Saturday, Dec. 18, on Mission Street at 6 p.m.

“Every year, our little town has a Christmas Parade, but the community’s heart and love make it really big. San Miguel works together to make the season special for everyone, young and old. And we would love for all to join us,” shared Michelle Hido, San Miguel Firefighters Association secretary and treasurer.

The parade route goes through Mission Street between 11 and 14th Street.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Hido gives some helpful tips on how to best enjoy the parade, “Bring warm clothes, your friends and family, and your folding chairs or sit in your truck bed and watch the parade. Come set up early on the East side of Mission Street and get a bite to eat or a hot drink from our local restaurants.”

The following San Miguel restaurants will be open for the parade:

Leo’s Café will have to-go food and tamales (249 10th Street)

Manny’s Pizza (1425 Mission Street)

The San Miguel Market & Deli (1299 Mission Street)

The Elkhorn (1263 Mission Street) will be open- selling tacos and holiday cheer

Following the parade, Santa Claus will be available for photo ops! After he rides in the parade on the historic 1940 Ford Firetruck, Santa will be visiting the Children of San Miguel in the Fire Station’s training room.

Children can tell Santa their Christmas wishes, and parents can get a photo of their little ones with Santa, Mrs. Clause, the Grinch, Cindy Lou, and the elves.

Additionally, for the past 17 years, the San Miguel Firefighters Association (SMFA) has collected toy donations to be distributed by Santa Claus after the parade. This year, the SMFA plans to continue that tradition.

The firefighters are looking for small, new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 2-12 years old. Donations can be dropped off at the San Miguel Fire Station during business hours, or pick-up can be coordinated as well.

Additional toy donation boxes are located at:

Leo’s Cafe

San Miguel Garbage

Elkhorn Bar

Toy ideas include:

small sports equipment

educational toys

small toys

arts and crafts

To help with donations (and perhaps your sanity going into the busy season), the Elkhorn Bar is offering $1 off any drink to anyone who brings in a new, unwrapped toy to the bar.

To add to the holiday cheer, residents will once again be “Lighting Up San Miguel.” People are welcome to decorate their home, business, or property for the holidays for a prize.

The SMFA will award gift cards to the top three decorated participants on Dec. 23:

First Place – $150

Second Place – $100

Third Place – $50

“We will start mapping them [decorated homes] after Thanksgiving and put up a google map for people to drive around town and see the homes,” Hido explained.

You can be a part of the parade by submitting your entry by mail or in person at the San Miguel Fire Station located at 1150 Mission Street.

Find more information and to sign up for the parade, visit smfirefightersassoc.org.

