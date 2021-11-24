Light Up the Downtown Art, Wine & Brew set for December 3

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting Light Up the Downtown Art, Wine & Brew on Friday, December 3!

This event showcases downtown businesses and goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The community is invited to sip and shop their way through Atascadero’s lively downtown stores while enjoying local wines, beer, cider, and other treats. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 or at the event for $25.

Advanced tickets are available for purchase at atascaderochamber.org. Participants can pick-up tickets on the eventing of the event in front of historic City Hall or in front of Central Coast Distillery.

A ticket will be exchanged for a wristband and a glass so participants can taste goodies from vendors, enjoy art by local artists, and shop downtown businesses.

Ticket booths will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Light Up the Downtown Art, Wine & Brew is brought to you by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce.

For more information visit atascaderochamber.org.

