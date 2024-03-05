PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, March 5, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies responded to a burglary that had just occurred in the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive in Avila Beach. A resident had just returned home when they found a man inside the residence. The suspect made off with some cash and then fled the home.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, a couple hours later, Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle in Paso Robles and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit began. The vehicle was later located abandoned behind the Target store in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles.

Deputies, CHP and Paso Robles Police Officers began searching the area for the suspect. The suspect was located in a nearby fast food restaurant and arrested without incident.

The identity of the suspect is still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

