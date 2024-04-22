PASO ROBLES — On April 19, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a man found deceased in the driveway of his home in the 1900 block of Willow Brook Lane in Heritage Ranch.

Sheriff’s Detectives began an immediate investigation. At this time, it appears the 58-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the press release from the Sherriff’s Office, upon further investigation, a 54-year-old woman was found deceased inside the home she shared with the man. The woman appeared to have been deceased for an extended period of time. Currently, the cause of her death is unknown pending autopsy and further investigation.

Identification of the man and woman are pending. There is no threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is continuing. No further information is available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

