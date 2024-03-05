Thirty custom-curated packages to raise funds for local nonprofits and educational scholarships

PASO ROBLES — The annual Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction returns with new packages. This week-long auction will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 11, and will conclude on Saturday, March 16 at 5 p.m. Bidders are encouraged to register and browse the auction lots now on Pasowine.com. The 30 auction lots are exclusive and original packages that are not commonly available as retail experiences.

The virtual auction features curated packages from Paso Robles wineries, transportation providers, lodging establishments, and restaurants and chefs, all of whom are members of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA). These one-of-a-kind experiences combine creative tasting excursions with luxury overnight stays, meals with winemakers at Paso’s best restaurants, adventurous vineyard tours, as well as opportunities to update wine collections with rare and allocated wines. Visit Pasowine.com to begin viewing lots and register to bid.

Funds generated from the auction benefit the Paso Robles Wine Country Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that gives back to the community primarily through educational high school scholarships for aspiring young adults headed off to college, as well as other nonprofit organizations that help enhance the quality of life in Paso Robles wine country. Since 2021, the PRWCA has raised $173,000, with proceeds each year going to nonprofit organizations like MUST! Charities, The Boys and Girls Club, Paso Robles Library Foundation Program, SLO AG Program, Central Coast Cancer Support Community, and Jack’s Helping Hand. Proceeds also support scholarships to graduating seniors from Atascadero, Mission Prep, Paso Robles, Templeton, and Shandon high schools.

“The generosity of Wine Country Alliance members is a hallmark of our region,” said Joel Peterson, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance executive director, “This year’s auction packages are wonderful and unique examples of the memorable experiences you can find in Paso Robles. Winners will not only contribute to our community but also have fun doing so.”

Auction highlights include a six-person Paso Robles getaway to the MICHELIN Guide recommended Inn Paradiso with dinner at Della’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Cocktails paired with wines from Desparada and Herman Story. In addition, this special package includes dinner at the MICHELIN Guide recommended The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar paired with Saxum wines, along with an exclusive visit to Saxum’s caves. The auction also features a package that showcases the Michelin-starred The Restaurant at JUSTIN with dinner for two along with an overnight stay at the JUST INN, and a complete JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery experience. The French-inspired package includes tastings at L’Aventure Winery, Benom Wines, and Clos Solène and dinner with those personalities at the MICHELIN Guide recommended Les Petites Canailles. The Willow Creek District experience package includes a visit to the famed G2 Vineyard and the new Armaa.N Vineyard, complete with barrel sampling and finished wines in the vineyard. These are just a few of the unique packages available through the virtual auction.

This online auction features 30 lots from more than 50 Paso Robles wine country affiliated businesses from March 11 through 16 on the Greater Giving Online Bidding platform. Bidders can use a smartphone, tablet, or desktop to bid on auction items and can easily track lots by “following” their activity without having to continuously return to a table or bid sheet.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction launches Monday, March 11; all lots are available to view before bidding begins. Visit prwca2024.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse to begin viewing lots and check back daily. The auction concludes at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

