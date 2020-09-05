Across California, parents, students, and educators are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsome to re-open schools.

According to the Facebook group, the “Rally to Re-open CA Schools” is part of a California statewide movement that shows support for re-opening schools.

The organizers urge people to wear green, meaning “green means go” and “Let Them Go” back to school!

The groups ask parents, students, and teachers to bring signs and rally together to bring back the choice to send kids for in-class instruction in-person.

Currently, the California Supreme Court is deciding whether to accept cases directly related to distance learning, and this is a way to let local voices be heard.

The local rally is set to take place on Tues. Sept. 8 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.at the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education.

The organizers state that they want to be very clear that this rally is not political, and that the only side they take is their children’s side.

To find out more information, visit “Rally to Re-open CA Schools.”

