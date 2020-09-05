On September 11, 2001, almost nineteen years ago, between the hours of 8:46 a.m. and 10:28 a.m. EST, our world as we knew it changed forever.

This Friday, the City of Grover Beach invites you to join them virtually on their social media sites in remembering the victims and families of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

They encourage everyone to look up in the sky at 6 p.m. and join them LIVE on social media for the Estrella Warbirds tribute fly over Grover Beach.

If you are in Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, or San Luis Obispo, you should be able to see them flying over sometime before; we will report the time once confirmed.

