On Saturday, Sept. 12, local parents are holding a “Back in School” Rally in Paso Robles.
The organizers shared they will have both children and parents speaking in addition to a Paso Robles School Board member and the PRJUSD Superintendent. It is stated that this will be the first rally on reopening schools where local children will have a voice.
The event will be held at the Paso Robles City Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
