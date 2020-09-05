Nearly 12,500 firefighters continue to make progress on containing 22 major fires and lightning complexes in California. Yesterday, firefighters contained two major fires in Monterey County, the 48,000 acre River Fire and the 6,900 acre Carmel Fire. As crews increase containment on the fires, evacuations are being downgraded or lifted, and as of today just over 10,500 people remain evacuated.



Since the lightning siege that started on Saturday, August 15, 2020, there have been nearly 14,000 lightning strikes. During this time-period, there have been more than 900 new wildfires, which have now burned over 1.5 million acres. There have 8 fatalities and nearly 3,300 structures destroyed.



CAL FIRE has increased staffing in preparation for critical fire weather in multiple areas of the State. The National Weather Service has issued multiple Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings for this weekend and into next week due to potential critical fire weather including strong gusty wind and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning in Modoc County this afternoon through this evening. A Red Flag Warning across much of the Inland Empire down through San Diego today through Sunday night. A Fire Weather Watch stretching from Santa Barbara down through Los Angeles County starting Saturday evening. A Fire Weather Watch across much of Northern California including the Bay Area starting Monday.



As temperatures climb this holiday weekend, many Californians should limit their outdoor activities. With the current Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings, CAL FIRE urges you use extreme caution if you have outdoor plans. A wildfire that is sparked under these conditions can spread rapidly, threatening lives and homes. To learn ways to prevent sparking a wildfire, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.



**CAL FIRE Incidents**

LNU Lightning Complex, multiple North Bay counties(more info…)

Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Colusa, Solano, and Yolo Counties

*375,209 acres, 89% contained

*Hennessey (merged fires) 317,909 acres, 89% contained

*Wallbridge 54,940 acres, 95% contained

*1,490 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 2 command



SCU Lightning Complex, multiple Easy Bay counties (more info…)

Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara San Joaquin, Merced, and Stanislaus Counties

*396,624 acres, 86% contained

*20 fires in the complex, several have merged together

*Canyon/Reservoir (merged) 393,520 acres 86% contained

*Deer 3,104 acres 100% contained

*Evacuations and road closures in place

*159 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 command



CZU August Lightning Complex, San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties (more info…)

*86,509 acres, 61% contained

*Multiple fires

*Evacuations and road closures in place

*1,490 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 3 command



Butte/Tehama/Glenn (BTU/TGU) Lightning Complex, multiple Counties (more info…)

Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

*65,559 acres, 47% contained

*Elkhorn 42,950 acres, 47% contained

*Ivory/Doe 16,100 acres, 90% contained

*Potters (5-4) 927 acres, 98% contained

*Includes multiple other smaller fires

*16 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 4 command



River Fire, Monterey County (more info…)(FINAL)

East of Salinas

*48,088 acres, 100% contained

*30 structures destroyed



Carmel Fire, Monterey County (more info…)(FINAL)

South of Carmel

*6,905 acres, 100% contained

*73 structures destroyed



**Unified Command Incidents**

Sheep Fire, Lassen County (more info…)

4 miles southwest of Susanville

Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Lassen-Modoc Unit

*CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit and CA IMT 1 in unified command

*29,570 acres, 80% contained

*26 structures destroyed



Creek Fire, Fresno County (NEW)

Northeast of Shaver Lake

*600 acres, 0% contained

*Evacuations in place

*CAL FIRE and US Forest Service in unified command



**Federal Incidents**

Lake Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Southwest of Lake Hughes

Angeles National Forest / Los Angeles County Fire Department

* 31,089 acres, 96% contained



August Complex, Tehama County (more info…)

Elk Creek and Stonyford area (Mendocino National Forest)

*305,673 acres 23% contained

*Includes multiple fires including the Doe Fire



Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

Hwy 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)

*32,407 acres, 40% contained



Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Oak Glen / Cherry Valley (San Bernardino National Forest)

*33,424 acres, 95% contained



North Complex, Plumas County (more info…)

Southwest of Susanville (Plumas National Forest)

*37,270 acres, 41% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Includes the Bear and Claremont Fire

*CA IMT Team 1 is in command



Loyalton Fire, Sierra County (more info…)

East of Loyalton (Tahoe National Forest)

*47,029 acres, 100% contained



Red Salmon Complex – Humboldt County (more info…)

14 miles northeast of Willow Creek (Shasta-Trinity National Forest)

*32,180 acres, 30% contained



SQF Complex, Tulare County (more info…)

25 miles north of Kernville (Sequoia National Forest)

*55,961 acres, 1% contained

*Castle and Shotgun Fires merged into this complex



W-5 Cold Springs, Lassen County (more info…)

11 miles east of Madeline (Bureau of Land Management – Northern CA District)

*84,817 acres, 94% containment



Blue Jay Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*508 acres, 15% contained



Wolf Fire, Tuolumne County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*494 acres, 0% contained



Woodward Fire, Marin County (more info…)

3 miles southwest of Olema (Point Reyes National Seashore)

*4,811 acres, 85% contained



Slink Fire, Mono County(more info…)

2 miles west of Coleville (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

*16,249 acres, 15% contained



Hobo, Vegetation Fire, Trinity County (more info…)

North of Helena (Shasta Trinity National Forest)

*412 acres, 35% contained



Moraine, Tulare County(more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*315 acres, 50% contained



Rattlesnake, Tulare County(more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*230 acres, 0% contained



