Deadline for some races extended to Aug. 12 because some incumbents did not file to run again

SAN LUIS OBISPO — City and county officials are reporting that election deadlines for numerous local offices on the November ballot, including city councils and school and special district boards, have been extended because some incumbents have not filed to run again.

The nomination periods for the Atascadero and Paso Robles city councils opened early in July, with two seats on each up for election on Nov. 3.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the City of Paso Robles had not updated its website with the candidates that had filed for the two city council seats and treasurer position by Friday, Aug. 7. Paso Robles stated it would have the information available by the end of business Monday, Aug.10. For more information on filing, visit www.prcity.com/.

One of the two incumbents on the Atascadero City Council did not file by the deadline, which means the filing period extends to Aug. 12. Incumbent Charles Bourbeau and challengers Tori Keen and Mark Dariz filed to run for the two council seats, but the field could grow due to the deadline extending to Aug. 12. For more information on filing, visit www.atascadero.org/.

Atascadero will also be voting for mayor, but the deadline was not extended because incumbent Heather Moreno filed. Josh Donovan and Jerry Tanimoto also filed to run for mayor of Atascadero.

The local filing deadline was 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, but has now been extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, for nonincumbents, San Luis Obispo County election officials reported. For more information on the election and filing, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/.

Here’s a list of the contests that have been extended to Aug. 12:

School Board/District

• SLO County Community College District (Cuesta College) — Trustee Area 1 and Trustee Area 2

• Paso Robles Joint Unified— four full terms

• San Miguel Joint Union — two full terms

• Templeton Unified — three full terms

• Pleasant Valley Joint Union Elementary — two full terms

Community Services District

• Avila Beach — two full terms

• California Valley — three full terms

• Cambria — three full terms

• Independence Ranch — three full terms

• Linne — two full terms and one short term

• Los Osos — two full terms

• Nipomo — two full terms

• San Miguel — three full terms

• San Simeon — three full terms

Squire Canyon — three full terms

Special Districts

• Santa Margarita Fire Protection – one full term

• Cambria Community Healthcare District — two full terms

• Garden Farms Community Water District — two full terms

