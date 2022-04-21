Proceeds from the tournament benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — For the last 27 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has been hosting its annual golf tournament (“Tee it up for OUR kids”) to benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles. The tournament brings approximately $30,000 per year, all of which is distributed to organizations that support Paso Robles kids before the next tournament.

The “Tee it up for OUR Kids” golf tournament will be Saturday, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. and held at the Hunter Ranch Golf Course.

Throughout the year, the Rotary hears presentations at meetings and finds needs within the youth committee that they can help. Recently, they purchased a much-needed new mascot suit for Paso Robles High School. In addition, they have written checks to the Boys & Girls Club, CASA, Youth Arts Foundation, Paso Robles Children’s Museum, Boy Scouts, Morning Star Youth Ranch, Youth Soccer, Youth Works, and SKILLS USA.

For the last six years, the Rotary has combined the tournament with a silent auction. The event is expected to draw over 120 players and participating businesses. The auction will be the night before the tournament, May 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“The generous donations from our club members is the reason for such a successful fundraiser,” Rotary Golf Chair Rick Goree said.

Title sponsors for the event are Sky River RV, Idlers Home, and Pacific Western Bank.

For more information on the Paso Robles Rotary Golf Tournament, visit pasoroblesrotarygolftournament.com or pasoroblesrotary.org for more information on the Paso Robles Rotary Club.

So for 98 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has dedicated itself to upholding the Rotary Club values. Other charitable community organizations the Rotary has supported include The Food Bank, Women’s Shelter, Hospice, Pioneer Day Collections and Old Timers Luncheon, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, and more.

Their biggest event, the Winemaker’s Cookoff, raises funds for local high school senior scholarships. For the past 22 years, the cookoff has raised more than $400,000 for the scholarships. Last year, the Rotary awarded nearly $90,000 to high-school seniors. The 23rd Annual Winemaker’s Cookoff is on Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Stifel Investment Service is the title sponsor for the Winemaker’s Cookoff.

For more information on the cookoff, visit winemakerscookoff.com

