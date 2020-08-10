SAN LUIS OBISPO — Eighty-five new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday — a new single-day high — by San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials.

The previous high was 77 on Aug. 6. SLO County reported 32 and 44 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The County’s COVID-19 case total is 2,254, with 16 deaths and 1,839 having recovered.

There are currently 398 active COVID-19 cases in SLO County, with 20 people in the hospital and six in intensive care.

Paso Robles accounted for 28 of Monday’s new reported cases in the Count and its overall total grew to 606, highest in the county by more than 300. Atascadero’s total is 251, after nine new cases were reported in the past three days. San Miguel’s total climbed to 81, with 10 new cases reported since Friday. Templeton was at 87 total cases.

Out of 40,079 tests conducted, 285 have been positive at the SLO Public Health Lab and 1,808 have been detected at outside labs.

