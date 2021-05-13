PASO ROBLES — This afternoon roughly around 5 p.m. outside of the Paso Robles Event Center, a young man was struck while running across the train tracks.

According to an eyewitness who stated the victim looked like a young teen who had a laceration on his back and was running directly after being hit by the Amtrak train, so the impact was not deadly.

Paso Robles Fire and Police are on the scene.

The Paso Robles Press reached out to the Paso Robles Police Department for more information. We will update as soon as more details become available.







This afternoon outside of the Paso Robles Event Center, a young man was struck while running across the train tracks. Photos by Melissa Mattson

