Benefiting North County women scholarship fund

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles chapter of PEO International (Philanthropic Educational Organization) is launching a new Star Card fundraiser to raise funds for its Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund, primarily benefitting women in North San Luis Obispo County who are attending college, trade schools, or returning to school to improve themselves, gain skills and college degrees to better provide for their families.

Since 2002, Paso Robles’ PEO Chapter HL has helped 54 women with scholarships totaling $127,385 in financial support.

Starting Sept. 15, PEO Chapter HL is selling numbered Star Cards for $50, which will entitle the purchaser to a 20 percent discount on select merchandise and services at 40 plus participating local businesses for the 10-day period of Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 24.

To purchase a Star Card, visit PEOpaso.org. The cardholder’s name must be printed on the Star Card booklet, and a photo ID must be presented at the time of purchase. Star Cards are non-refundable, non-transferable, and non-replaceable. Participating Star Card merchants and businesses include wineries, beer gardens, restaurants, specialty foods, health and fitness, clothing and jewelry, florists and nurseries, spas and salons, gifts and art, and automotive services.

“Our local chapter of PEO focuses on helping women in north San Luis Obispo County,” says Star Card chair Barb Sefton. “Our Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund provides need-based scholarships for residents and high school graduates with a minimum 2.8 GPA or GED equivalent, who can attend a school of their choice. The Paso Robles chapter also helps direct candidates to apply to PEO’s seven California state and PEO International’s six scholarship, grant and loan programs.” For more information or questions about PEO and PEO Chapter HLs Star Card, contact starcard@PEOpaso.org.

About PEO

PEO is a non-profit and social organization with a mission statement of “Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars.” PEO celebrates the advancement of women, educates women through scholarships, grants, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College, and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations. Its efforts are grounded in the belief that when women are supported in their educational efforts, it creates a lasting positive impact on families, communities, and countries around the globe. Founded 150 years ago, PEO International is one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters and more than 500,000 members, who have helped 114,000 women across North America pursue their life goals by providing over $369 million in educational assistance.

Membership in PEO is open to women 18 years old and older, and scholarship applicants are encouraged to research PEO scholarships, grants, and loans available to North SLO County, California state, and US residents at PEOpaso.org.

