PASO ROBLES — With the county’s recent order to return to masking in indoor public places, adult library classes and events will return to their virtual formats. Please visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for program changes as they occur.

Paso Robles Library Book Group Reads: Learning to Speak Southern by Lindsey Rogers Cook

ZOOM meetup: Thursday, September 16, 6-7 pm

The Library Book Group will discuss Learning to Speak Southern by Lindsey Rogers Cook at a new time, 6-7 pm!

Lex fled Memphis years ago only to return to find it more bourbon and BBQ than sweet tea on front porches. Reading her deceased mother’s journals, Lex must decide the true meaning of family. The title is available in print through the library and as an eBook or eAudiobook on the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Macramé Tree of Life Craft

Deadline to Register: September 16

ZOOM meetup: Thursday, September 23, 6-7 pm

Register for this class before September 16, then share your Tree of Life project via Zoom on Thursday, September 23. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant by September 16. For ages 16+.

Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa is Now Outdoors and In Person!

Mondays, 10:00 am Pre-registration required.

Read stories, sing songs, and get some wiggles out, then take a craft kit home and complete. In compliance with current public health guidelines, masks are required for everyone over the age of 2 and each family group in attendance will be assigned a physically-distanced color mat, making it easy for everyone to stay healthy and have fun!

Try It! Tuesdays with Miss Melissa

Tuesdays, 4:00 pm on Facebook

Tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 pm to Try It! with Miss Melissa. Did you remember to pick up the craft materials ahead of time? Tuesday’s kits are available for pick up in the library the Wednesday before (while supplies last). Craft along with her on Tuesdays!

Animal Tales Story Time & Craft with Miss Frances

Wednesdays, 3:00 pm on Facebook

Miss Frances is back with a story and craft activity for the grade-school group! Craft kits are available for pick up at the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Wednesdays!

Mother Goose on the Loose with Miss Carrie

Thursdays, 9:00 am on Facebook

On Thursday mornings, Miss Carrie entertains the very young ones with Mother Goose on the Loose! Clear a space on the floor and get ready to have some fun with songs, rhymes, and movements designed to encourage pre-literacy skills.

Toddler Story Time & Craft with Miss Cappy

Fridays, 10:00 am on Facebook

Miss Cappy is back with Toddler Story Time on Fridays! Join her for a story or two and a simple craft activity. Craft kits will be available for pick up from the library the Monday before (while supplies last). Craft-along with her on Fridays!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...