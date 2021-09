PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Future Farmers of America (FFA) kicks off the 2021-22 school year by participating in the school’s Club Expo hosted by PRHS Crimson News, team retreat at Boomers in Santa Maria, and learning how to make boutonnières.

To learn more about how to support the local FFA clubs in the North County, visit Paso Robles at pasoroblesffa.blogspot.com and Templeton at templetonffa.org.

