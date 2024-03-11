PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services is thrilled to announce an Open House event at the newly constructed Fire Station 3, inviting all Paso Robles residents to join in the festivities on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This exciting community event offers residents the opportunity to meet their local firefighters, explore the state-of-the-art Fire Station 3, and get an up-close look at the impressive fire engines that play a crucial role in keeping the community safe.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Fire Station 3, 2924 Union Road, Paso Robles

Highlights of the Open House include:

Meet and greet with local firefighters

Guided tours of the newly constructed Fire Station 3

Up-close exploration of modern fire engines and equipment

This family-friendly event is an opportunity for residents of Paso Robles to connect with their local fire and emergency services personnel, learn about the innovative features of Fire Station 3, and gain insight into the essential role these professionals play in ensuring community safety.

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services encourages all community members to mark their calendars and join them for a memorable day of exploration, education, and community engagement.

