PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council is pleased to announce that a conditional offer of employment for the position of City Manager has been made to Ty Lewis, the current Paso Robles Police Chief.

The appointment is formally scheduled to occur at the next City Council meeting on Aug. 17. Lewis was selected following an extensive, nationwide search and selection process that included community members, city executives, and the City Council.

Lewis currently serves as the Chief of Police for Paso Robles, which he has held for the past three years. Lewis has been with the City of Paso Robles for nearly 20 years, serving in every rank and various assignments with the Police Department. Prior experience included six years with the Police Departments in the cities of Porterville and Bakersfield. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Science in Administration from California State University, Bakersfield.

During his time with the City, Lewis led several initiatives to support community safety and the quality of life for Paso Roblans, including:

Increasing the number of allocated sworn police officers, dispatchers, and support services personnel to all-time highs

Helping lead the community through the health, legal, and economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic

Establishing the City’s first Community Action Team to better address mental health, drug and alcohol dependence, and homelessness within the community

Protecting and leading the community through a multi-day active shooter event

Providing safety during civil unrest and protests while also respecting the diversity, equity, and inclusion concerns of the community

Modernizing the City’s emergency communications and computer infrastructures

In explaining the decision, Paso Robles Mayor, Steve Martin said “The City Manager position is critical to the current and future operations of the City. The City Council, with the help of community members, conducted an exhaustive search for the best candidate. We spoke to a number of quality individuals and at the end of the day, we decided that Ty best fit the organization’s needs. He has shown his leadership and communication skills, his knowledge of the unique challenges and attributes of Paso Robles, he analyzes information to make decisions and most importantly, he has a strong desire to serve Paso Robles to the best of his ability.”

When asked about the decision, Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon provided, “I am excited that our Police Chief Ty Lewis has accepted the position of Paso Robles City Manager. He has proven himself to be a trusted and respected leader of our largest city department and has been a member of our executive staff for many years. I trust that his conservative approach to City management through goal-setting measurements will lead our City into a future that our residents and City Council wish to take. He is well known by our Roblans, and more importantly, he knows Paso Robles.”

Lewis responded, “I am honored and humbled that I have been asked to serve as Paso Robles’ next City Manager. I have spent my entire career in public service, 20 of those years here in Paso Robles. We have many economic, social, and political challenges facing our community, and I feel privileged that I have been asked to help lead and guide our community into the future. I thank the City Council and the community for their trust. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the 250 women and men of our organization who help make this City unlike any other!”

Lewis will be paid an annual salary of $221,000 and will formally assume this position on Monday, Aug. 20.

