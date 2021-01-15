Improvements to 82 Roads Spanning a Total of 19 Miles

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The City of San Luis Obispo announced it has successfully completed its 2020 roadway sealing project, which revitalized and enhanced the safety of more than 19 miles of roads throughout the City.

The sealing project kicked off in July 2020 and wrapped up this month. The project involved applying a slurry sealant and new striping to a variety of roads located throughout the City. Among the neighborhoods and streets that received the makeover are Buchon, Calle Joaquin, Granada, High, Islay, Leff, Oceanaire, Margarita, Peach, Pismo, Sandercock, and South. The Bob Jones Bike Trail between Prado and Los Osos Valley Road, as well as the Emerson Park Parking Lot, also underwent sealing and striping.

“We would like to thank community members for their patience and support during this important project,” said Public Works Director Matt Horn. “The slurry seal revitalized the existing asphalt, bridging cracks and providing an all-weather driving surface, while new striping enhanced safety and multi-modal transportation.”

Specific project features, which were funded by the Local Revenue Measure and SB1 (Road Repair and Accountability Act), included:

Slurry sealing over local roads that have been crack-sealed

Striping improvements that focused on providing enhanced safety and equity to cyclists and pedestrians

Installation of speed humps along portions of High Street and Pismo Street

This project falls under the City of San Luis Obispo’s Pavement Management Plan, which guides the City’s efforts in pavement rehabilitation over a multi-year horizon.

To receive updates from the City, please register for City News e-notifications on the City’s website at slocity.org or follow the City of San Luis Obispo on social media.

Before and After Photos of Emerson Park

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related