SAN MIGUEL — A project to improve eight miles of US Highway 101 from north of Monterey Road to the San Marcos Creek Bridge in San Luis Obispo County to south of the East Garrison Overcrossing near Camp Roberts in Monterey County has been completed.

“These major improvements in the San Miguel area will benefit thousands of travelers who visit the Central Coast and the many commuters who live in this region,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Tim Gubbins.

This project included a realignment of US 101 to accommodate a new southbound onramp at South Mission Street, repaving US 101 and nearby ramps and lowering the profile of US 101 at Camp Roberts to increase the bridge clearance height. Also, drainage systems, guardrail and lighting were improved throughout this busy corridor.

The contractor for this $53 million project was Security Paving of Sylmar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related