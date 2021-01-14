SAN LUIS OBISPO — As of Jan. 8, more than 8,000 SLO County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The County Public Health Department reported they have received more than 12,200 vaccine doses, which includes first and second doses. Additionally, health care partners have also given over 4,000 doses of the vaccine directly to hospital staff, long-term care facilities, and staff at Atascadero State Hospital and the California Men’s Colony.

The County Public Health Department reports it has the capability to vaccinate up to 3,250 people each week (650 people per day, five days per week) and is planning to open two more vaccine clinics later in January. The County is rapidly progressing through Phase 1a of vaccinations and anticipates being able to start vaccinating the next group of residents, including adults over 75 and critical infrastructure workers, by February.

“Locally, we are getting this vaccine to as many people as we possibly can as fast as we can,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “To help us, the SLO County COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force met for the first time yesterday to discuss local vaccine distribution, taking guidance from the CDC and State into consideration alongside comments and concerns from the public.”

The SLO County COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, which is scheduled to meet weekly, comprises local leaders from each sector of our community and is working to ensure that high-risk/vulnerable community members have quick and equitable access to the vaccine. The task force includes first responders (Emergency Management Services, the Fire Department, law enforcement), hospitals, bioethicists, community health centers, faith leaders, racial equity groups (NAACP, Promotores), disability service organizations, multilingual organizations, senior citizens, the unhoused, Transitions Mental Health Association, and essential sectors, such as education, agriculture, utilities, and transportation.

For more information, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805)788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center is available at (805)543-2444 to assist with questions related to COVID-19 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related