Participate in Cancer Support Auction and un-Gala “So that no one faces cancer alone”

Silent Auction opens August 11 and Virtual Event on August 22 benefits Cancer Support Community Central Coast

TEMPLETON – The Cancer Support Community Central Coast (CSC-CCC) announced its 5th Annual Harvest, Hope, and Healing un-Gala and Auction on Saturday, August 22. Their gala isn’t canceled or postponed, they’ve gone virtual, and your participation allows them to continue beneficial programs to local individuals touched by cancer. According to the organization, this will be Cancer Support Community- CA Central Coast’s first virtual un-Gala and auction, with excitement building among supporters, staff, and volunteers.

This year’s Harvest, Hope & Healing un-Gala theme is “A Vision of Hope.” Hope is just what many of us need right now and what Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast has always been for its participants. In 2019, CSC-CCC had over 2,400 participant visits to support groups, education, healthy lifestyle activities, and counseling sessions. “We knew it was important to move forward with our programing via telehealth platforms and to continue to raise critical funds for the people we serve who are facing cancer,” said Shannon D’Acquisto, CSC-CCC’s Executive Director. “And while a virtual gala is a new territory for us and other nonprofits in the area, we’re pretty excited about what we have in store for our un-Gala on August 22.”

“We’re already seeing our supporters rise to the occasion to help,” said Candice Sanders, CSC-CCC’s Development Director. “Our board members, committee volunteers, families, and friends are already inviting others in their network to join in the fun beginning August 11 when our silent auction opens, with our un-Gala and live virtual auction live streaming on August 22 at 6:30 p.m.”

While you support the Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast from the comfort of your couch, the un-Gala will include virtual cheers, and a live and silent auction. Items in the auction will include local stay-cations, goat yoga, a Costa Rican getaway, and more!

Sponsorships and un-tickets are currently available. Some sponsorships include a “party in place” box that features local wines, spirits, cheese, and charcuterie platters and delectable sweet treats. For information on the Harvest, Hope, and Healing un-Gala and Virtual Auction, please visit cscslo.org/gala or call the Cancer Support Community directly at (805) 238-4411.

More about Cancer Support Community

The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone,” CSC provides a professional program of emotional support as well as education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them to regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope regardless of the stage of the disease. Fundraisers, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC to continue its work throughout the local San Luis Obispo County community and provide services free of charge. For more information on programs and events, call (805) 238-4411, see cscslo.org/gala.





