PASO ROBLES — Join the Paso Robles Library upcoming winter events.

Book Club

Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah Library Book Group kicks off New Year with the vividly imagined tale.

The Library Book Group Zoom discussion of Kristin Hannah’s Winter Garden on Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-7 p.m.

The book is a story about two estranged sisters who find themselves pulled together when their father falls ill. Together by his deathbed, they listen to a captivating, mysterious love story that spans sixty-five years and moves from frozen, war-torn Leningrad to modern-day Alaska. The sisters learn the secret of their mother’s past and uncover a truth so terrible it will shake the foundation of their family and change who they think they are.

Registration is required for each participant. This title is available through the Black Gold Library System and as an eBook on the OverDrive digital platform.

Craft Time

Welcome the New Year with a Cross-Stitched Robin

Use of various shades creates a more lifelike winter scene.

Learn a new skill or improve crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series! Create January’s cross-stitch robin in a winter garden using simple supplies, one single stitch technique, and a variety of shades on the thread to create a more lifelike scene.

To participate, register before Thursday, Jan. 13, then meet up on Zoom Thursday, Jan. 27, 6-7 p.m. to share the results.

Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required for each participant. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Karen at 805-237-3870.

The Library is Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

