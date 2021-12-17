Auction is live online all this week at and will close December 18

As part of the Christmas on Templeton Main Street event on Dec. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Templeton, the public can bid on the trees, including all décor on them and all gifts under them, with all proceeds going to the non-profit organization.

The Templeton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and volunteers are planning a community event to bring both residents and visitors together on quaint Main Street to celebrate the holidays on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and will start on the south end of Main Street at 8th Street, at the American Legion Hall, where children can meet Santa, parents can shop at the craft fair (over 30 local vendors already confirmed, great for last-minute gifts) and families can enjoy a visit with Santa and the first of nine decorated trees, being auctioned off to support local non-profits.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Nine wonderful local businesses have selected nine local non-profits and then “adopted” a Christmas tree, which will be generously decorated by the adopting business, and auctioned off as a benefit to the non-profit.

Thank you to Home Depot and Armet’s Landscaping for the donation of the beautiful live Christmas trees.

The auction is live online all this week at charityauction.bid/treeauction2021 and will close Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. sharp. Potential bidders can view the trees, register, and then place bids at the site. All trees will be on display along Main Street at local businesses, and the auction will close that evening to allow for last-minute bidding at the event. Winning bidders will take home the entire tree, with all décor and gifts, and the non-profit organization will get 100 percent of the auction proceeds.

The following generous businesses adopted a tree, decorated it, and selected the non-profit to benefit from the winning bid:

Templeton Chamber of Commerce benefiting Coats for Kids

Armet’s Landscaping benefiting Templeton Middle School PTO

Umpqua Bank benefiting Templeton Recreation Foundation

15C Wine Bar benefiting Art 4 Children

Martinelli Landscape Construction benefiting Templeton High School Drama Boosters

Amy & Jaime’s Place benefiting Must! Charities

Jordan Traub, Realtor, Merrill & Assoc. benefiting Templeton Community Library Association

Kitchenette benefiting CASA of SLO County

Templeton Mercantile benefiting Family Care Network

The Templeton Chamber of Commerce invites the north county community and visitors to enjoy a family-friendly, fun, and free “Christmas On Main Street” this Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. and encourages everyone to support the auction with a bid on one of these beautiful trees and all the valuable gifts that come with each of them.

To learn more about the event and/or how you can participate in it, contact Sarah Maggelet at (805)440-5418, sarah@applynx.com, or charityauction.bid/treeauction2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...