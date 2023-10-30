‘Lights On’ and ‘Total Darkness’ tours available to please all visitors

PASO ROBLES — Brace yourselves for a spine-chilling experience as the scariest haunted house on the Central Coast makes its terrifying return to downtown Paso Robles. Nightmare From Main Street, located at 828 14th Street, is back for another season of frights and thrills.

This haunted attraction has earned its reputation as one of the seven scariest haunted houses in California, promising a hair-raising adventure for all who dare to enter. Spanning an expansive 6,000 square feet, the haunted house is filled with chilling surprises, haunting clowns, Michael Myers, and the dreaded Vortex of Doom.

Nightmare From Main Street is more than just a scream factory — it’s a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization operated by a dedicated team of 100 percent volunteer enthusiasts who aim to give back to the local community.

Dates for this year’s spooktacular event include Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28, 30, and 31, with operation hours from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $20 per person, but for those who want to skip the lines, VIP front-of-the-line tickets are available for $30 per person.

If you prefer a less heart-pounding experience, you can opt for the “Lights On” tours (no scares) on Oct. 21 and 28, running from 1 to 4 p.m. These tours are priced at $10 per person.

For the bravest souls, the “Total Darkness” tour, where all lights are out, takes place on Oct. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information about this spine-tingling experience, visit nightmareonmain.com.

