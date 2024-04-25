Roberta Martin, a beloved member of Creston Village, celebrates a century of life with joy and love

PASO ROBLES — Creston Village, a senior living community nestled in the heart of Paso Robles, celebrated a remarkable milestone this weekend: Resident Roberta Martin turned 100 years young on April 20.

Born in New Jersey in 1924, Roberta has lived a life filled with love, adventure, and cherished memories. A devoted wife to her late husband Alvin, a loving mother to two boys and two girls, and a dedicated educator, Roberta’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary.

To honor the occasion, Creston Village hosted a special birthday celebration, highlighted by a proclamation from the Mayor Pro Tem of Paso Robles. The community also organized a heartwarming 100th birthday card drive, which has seen an overwhelming response from well-wishers across the state. The drive yielded 136 cards from all over the country. Some of the most special cards were handmade by the Creston Village residents and staff, local elementary school children, and the 4-H Club.

Roberta’s passion for life, love for her family, and dedication to her community are inspirations to all who know her. Her joyful spirit and unwavering positivity have touched the lives of countless individuals throughout the years.

“Roberta embodies the true essence of resilience, grace, and love,” remarked Julie Tacker, life enrichment director at Creston Village. “We were honored to celebrate her remarkable journey and shower her with love and well-wishes on her special day.”

Despite turning 100, Roberta remains an active and vibrant member of the Creston Village community, enjoying the camaraderie, activities, and serene gardens that the community offers.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Roberta simply replied, “Happiness, and the love of my wonderful husband.”

Birthday cakes were served in both Creston Village dining rooms with all residents singing Happy Birthday.

Feature Image: Roberta Martin (bottom left), of the Creston Village senior living community, celebrates her 100th birthday April 20 with her family. Photo provided by Creston Village

