Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone! This is the season “Blessed by engaging the whole world in a conspiracy of Love,” Hamilton Wright Mabie. In our town, there are holiday events all month long. Thanks to the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, our events are over 30 years old. They’re old-fashioned and traditional, warming the hearts of young and old alike.

Karyl Lammers

Saturday, December 2, at 6 p.m., the 61st Christmas Parade Downtown begins. The theme this year is “All Is Bright”. Enjoy floats, music, animals, and Santa.

Saturday, December 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., our 36th annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase takes place between 8th and 21st streets. Come visit with Scrooge, Santa, and Mrs. Claus, along with the Snow King and Snow Queen. The event is sponsored by Main Street and El Paso de Robles Historical Society. Enjoy this fun-filled evening with family and friends. The homes are beautifully decorated.

Saturday, December 16, from 2 to 4 p.m., it’s time for our 32nd, ever-popular Victorian Teddy Bear Tea in the Park Ballroom at 1234 Park Street. Call (805) 238-4103 for tickets.

This month is cooler and provides us the least amount of daylight than other months. On December 21, we celebrate the shortest day of the year, the Winter Solstice, also called Hibernal Solstice. It can be as much as 6 hours shorter than the longest day in June.

December’s full cold moon makes its appearance on the 26th. It hangs above the horizon longer than most full moons and signifies cold weather is upon us.

Christmas Day is finally here on Monday the 25th. Did you know that “as we grow older, our Christmas List gets shorter because the things we want can’t be bought, Catherine Zhang.

Now we face the Six Days After Christmas, described in a song by Cliff Richard in 2022:

“Six days after Christmas

The year comes to an end

We choose to remember

Good times with good friends

And we’re all looking forward

To what tomorrow brings

Six days after Christmas

We let the New Year in.”

Are you ready to say Goodbye to 2023? There are so many sorrowful quotes about saying Goodbye, but this is one time when it’s joyful. As Albert Einstein said, “Learn from yesterday. Live for today. Hope for tomorrow.” One of my favorite quotes for this transition from year to year is, “You can’t go back to change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” Thank you C.S. Lewis

