SAN LUIS OBISPO — It was announced on Tuesday, Feb. 16, that San Luis Obispo County will not be moving forward to the Red Tier this week. According to the County Health Department, the county’s COVID-19 case rate continues to decline; however, the test positivity rate has increased among more vulnerable groups, which is the reason the county cannot move forward.

Over the three-day holiday weekend, COVID-19 case counts came in at 311 for a total of 821 active cases, 18,150 recovered, and 210 deaths since March 2020.

There are currently 26 patients with COVID in the hospital and 8 in the ICU.

SLO County continues to improve testing among the more vulnerable communities here but requests that the community stays diligent to continue to slow the spread.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 statistics, including updated data and tiers for reducing COVID-19 in the state under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

One county, Plumas, moved to a less restrictive tier, from Purple (widespread) to Red (substantial). Fifty-two counties remain in Purple (widespread), with SLO County being one of them. Three counties, Alpine, Sierra, and Trinity, remained in the Orange (moderate) tier.

For more information, visit readyslo.org

