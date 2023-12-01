When it comes to CBD products, it can be overwhelming trying to find a good brand you can trust. It can also be confusing to decide which type is right for you and will help you achieve the desired effect.

Patients who are interested in trying CBD should first talk to the healthcare provider.

CBD is one of two major cannabinoids found in cannabis. Although CBD is psychoactive, it doesn’t have the same intoxicating effects as THC. Evidence points toward a calming effect for CBD in the central nervous system.

CBD has been studied for its use in seizures, chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, and more.

CBN is a byproduct of THC and is not produced directly by the cannabis plant; instead, it is a degraded form of THC formed after exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light and aging. CBN is a minor cannabinoid, and CBN is considered to provide both slight intoxicating and psychoactive effects.

CBN was found to support mind and body relaxation and sleep when used alongside other cannabinoids.

Studies have found that CBG may boost your brain’s GABA levels. GABA is one of your brain’s most important neurotransmitters and helps both your muscles and mind relax. CBG may reduce inflammation and improve gut health; CBG’s anti-inflammatory properties may help with cognitive function, athletic recovery, sleep, hygiene, longevity, and more.

At The Natural Alternative Nutrition Center, we are proud to now be carrying a wonderful line of CBD, CBN, and CBG products that are made with Real fruit by a company called WYLD! They are THC-free and 3rd party tested, so you can be absolutely sure of what you are putting into your body. WYLD products are made with the best USA-sourced Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, and they are also Vegan and gluten-free.

We carry a wide variety of CBD products by companies such as Be Rooted Botanicals, Baceae, Charlotte’s Web, and many more! For the month of December, we are offering 20% off of all CBD Products to help you power through the Holidays!

We will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

We hope everyone has a wonderful Holiday season full of laughter and memories with friends and family.

Wishing you Health and Happiness,

The Team at The Natural Alternative

