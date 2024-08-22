$1.1 million goes to Lumina Alliance for new project providing transitional housing

PASO ROBLES — Must! Charities successfully raised over $2.3 million with a wine and lifestyle auction experience at L’Aventure Winery for their Wine Industry Party with a Purpose fundraiser. The setting was intimate and the air was electric as people from across the nation came together to exhibit the power of collective giving. With just 120 people in 120 minutes, paddle after paddle was waved as the dollars were raised for Must! Charities.

“The entire Purpose team is overwhelmed at the generosity displayed and also incredibly proud for creating an experience and atmosphere that inspires people to give,” said Becky Gray, executive director of Must! Charities. “It takes tremendous effort and year after year the guests respond with staggering generosity. Generosity that will make significant impacts in our region.”

The fourth annual Purpose included fine dining, live performances, and auctions to help local nonprofits. The event was held at L’Aventure Winery, owned by the Asseo family, and the dinner by Les Petites Canailles (LPC), owned by Chef Julian Asseo — also part of the L’ Aventure family.

“It was such a special and intimate evening,” Chloe Asseo, this year’s Purpose host, said. “Not only was it at my family’s winery but you could see and feel the camaraderie of our community. Memories were created, drinks were shared, and laughter and tears were abundant as we all came together for this amazing purpose. By the end of the night we were proud of how much was raised and felt hope for the future.”

Purpose’s big winner for the evening was the “Fund a Need,” where funds raised kicked off a year-long partnership between Must! Charities and Lumina Alliance. The $1.1 million will go toward a new project providing transitional housing for sexual assault and intimate partner violence survivors, which will also provide innovative advocacy, healing, and wrap-around services in a safe environment. Additional funds raised will be invested into further projects that align with Must! Charities’ vision of a stronger community.

“Clearly, we saw through the success of our paddle raise, that our event guests, along with us, believe that every individual deserves to live a life free from the trauma of sexual assault and intimate partner violence,” said Randy Gray, community project manager of Must! Charities. “As a community, through this partnership with Lumina Alliance, we are here to help families with a hand up, ensuring they have the support they need to embark on a new path in life.”

Historically, Must! Charities has been a grassroots effort; Purpose continues with that same spirit by bringing local Paso Roblans and out-of-towners together, creating an unparalleled synergistic vibe. The result allows for greater reach and leverage, increasing the impact for those who need it most.

To learn more about Must! Charities, visit mustcharities.org

