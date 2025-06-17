Paso Robles community gathers at Copia Vineyards for a sold-out evening of fine dining, wine, and compassion

PASO ROBLES — On Friday, June 6, El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) hosted its second Vines That ECHO Winemakers Dinner, raising more than $40,000 in support of its mission to provide shelter, food, and life-changing supportive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Copia Vineyards Willow Creek Estate, the evening featured a curated multi-course dinner by Chef Rachel Ponce, perfectly paired with world-class wines from Copia Vineyards, The Royal Nonesuch Farm, Ciento Cellars, and Vin13 Wine Bar. The elegant, open-air setting brought together donors, community leaders, and partners for a night of celebration, connection, and purpose.

“As of June, ECHO has helped 215 individuals and families secure stable housing in 2025,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO of ECHO. “This event was more than just an incredible culinary experience — it was a powerful show of compassion and action. Every dollar raised will directly support our work on the front lines of homelessness, helping people regain stability and housing. We are so grateful to our hosts, partners, and every guest who came out in support.”

Vin13 Wine Bar served as the event host, and owner Raymond Fairchild was instrumental in bringing together local winemakers and partners to amplify ECHO’s mission through food and wine.

“I got involved because I believe in the importance of supporting families and building a stronger, more compassionate community,” said Fairchild. “This event is just one way we can come together and make a real impact.”

For more information about ECHO and ways to support, visit echoshelter.org

Feature Image: Illuminated letters spell out “ECHO” at the second annual Vines That ECHO Winemakers Dinner, held June 6 at Copia Vineyards. The event raised over $40,000 to support ECHO’s mission of providing shelter and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County. Photo courtesy of ECHO

