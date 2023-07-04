Emily Reneau brings years of nonprofit leadership to the role

NORTH COUNTY — After a national search, Emily Reneau was named chief philanthropy officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast.

Reneau was promoted from the role of development director. She was originally hired to lead the efforts of grant writing and long-range fundraising campaigns.

Reneau will be leading a resource development team that includes overseeing events, marketing, grant writing, planned giving, and individual donor engagement, the chief philanthropy officer is the strategic visionary for the sustainable fundraising efforts that are the hallmark of the financial health of the organization. The CPO works with the C-Suite of leaders as a member of the executive team, and helps drive all decision-making and organizational development.

Reneau brings a wealth of expertise in philanthropy and nonprofit management to her new role. She has a proven track record of successfully leading fundraising campaigns and cultivating strong relationships with donors and community partners. As chief philanthropy officer, she will spearhead the strategic planning and execution of comprehensive fundraising efforts, working closely with the Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers to advance the organization’s mission.

“Emily’s exceptional leadership skills and dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of young people align perfectly with our organization’s values,” said Michael Boyer, CEO of the organization. “We are confident that under her guidance, our fundraising efforts will reach new heights and enable us to continue providing essential programs and services to the youth in our community.”

Reneau has deep roots in the organization’s service area and comes with a wealth of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. Her work with organizations like the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and the American Heart Association brings significant resources and community connections to the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Her tenure as CPO began July 1. She can be reached at emily.reneau@centralcoastkids.org or at (805) 602-0435.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast:

Founded in 1966, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley and Boys & Girls Clubs of North SLO County) have been helping kids aged 6-18 create Great Futures. Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast provides after-school tutoring, mentoring, and access to healthy activities. Located on the Central Coast of California in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, we have 23 club sites in Atascadero, Creston, Guadalupe, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Shandon.

For more info about Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, visit Centralcoastkids.org

Feature Image: Emily Reneau is stepping in as the chief philanthropy officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. Contributed Photo

