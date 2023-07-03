Fourth of July on the Central Coast will explosive this year as firework light up the county. Paso Robles will be bringing back their firework show at Barney Schwartz Park. Our Coastal towns will be continuing their day time parades and traditions with their famous oceanside firework shows. And Templeton and Atascadero will join in with their iconic small town USA celebrations. No matter where you find yourself this Fourth of July,have fun, be safe, and remember why we celebrate Independence Day.

July 4

July 4 in Paso

Barney Schwartz Park, 2970 Union Road, Paso Robles

2–10 p.m.

The City of Paso Robles, along with Travel Paso, is offering a family-friendly event throughout the day and culminating with a fireworks show at night. There will be a Family Fun Zone and live music with the Stephen Styles Band followed by the Young Dubliners, all beginning at 5:30 p.m. The City of Paso Robles, along with Travel Paso, is hosting a 4th of July Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park!

July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Downtown Templeton

7am-3pm

Details: Start the day with the Pancake Breakfast at 7am, and then grab a seat for the hometown parade at 10am

July 4

Bluegrass Freedom Festival

Atascadero Lake Park, Atascadero

2–8 p.m.

Presented by Colony Days and the Printery Foundation, the 4th of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival will offer music, boating, bounce houses, games and more. There will be food, bear and wine available for purchase. For information, visit atascaderofourthofjuly.com.

July 4

Family Fun Day

Tidelands Park, Morro Bay

10 a.m.

Beginning at 10 a.m. with a decorated bike parade, followed by music, flag ceremony and magic show, it will be a fun day for all to celebrate. There will be a beer garden, food and activity wristbands for purchase.

July 4

Fourth of July Celebration

Pismo Beach Pier, Pismo Beach

Enjoy the 4th of July and fireworks show on the pier.

July 4 at Shamel Park

Shamel Park, 5455 Windsor Blvd., Cambria

Enjoy the firework show on the beach in Cambria.

