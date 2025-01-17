Deb Jeffers brings wealth of regional experience to support a culture of philanthropy

NORTH COUNTY — After a national search, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have appointed Deb Jeffers as the organization’s new chief advancement officer. Jeffers brings experience in nonprofit leadership, strategic fundraising, and community engagement, having most recently served with distinction at the American Cancer Society.

In her role as chief advancement officer, Jeffers will lead the organization’s development efforts, focusing on expanding resources to support programs and services that benefit youth across the Central Coast region. Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening relationships with donors, community partners, and stakeholders to further the mission of empowering young people to reach their full potential.

“We are thrilled to welcome Deb to our team,” said Maria Fabula, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. “Her notable experience in nonprofit advancement and her passion for creating opportunities for youth will help us achieve new levels of impact in the communities we serve.”

During her tenure at the American Cancer Society, Jeffers successfully led multimillion-dollar fundraising campaigns, built innovative partnerships, and inspired teams to deliver meaningful results. Her proven track record of fostering collaborative relationships and driving growth aligns perfectly with Boys & Girls Clubs’ commitment to serving the needs of local youth and with the culture of philanthropy the organization strives for.

“I am honored to join Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast and contribute to such a vital mission,” said Jeffers. “This is an incredible opportunity to work with a dedicated team and a supportive community to ensure that every young person has access to the resources and encouragement they need to succeed.”

Jeffers has deep roots in the organization’s service area and she is already leveraging those relationships to support the work of Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. Her tenure as chief advancement officer began Jan. 6 ,and she can be reached at debbie.jeffers@centralcoastkids.org or at (805) 354-7431.

