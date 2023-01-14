The man was trapped in the riverbed near the 13th Street Bridge

PASO ROBLES — First responders made an emergency rescue on Friday for a person trapped in the riverbed near the 13th Street Bridge in Paso Robles.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department received a call for a person trapped in the riverbed near the 13th street bridge. The first arriving units found a male standing on an island in the middle of the river.

In a press release, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department said the man was unable to move from his location without entering the water. He told rescuers that he was exhausted and needed help. Paso Robles firefighters evaluated their options and using an aerial ladder performed a high angle rope rescue to secure the patient and bring him to safety.

Three fire engines, a Battalion Chief, a Deputy Chief, a heavy rescue and an aerial ladder responded from Paso Robles. San Luis Ambulance and Paso Robles Police Department also assisted.

Photos Courtesy of the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services

Like this: Like Loading...