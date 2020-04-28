The Templeton Community Services District Recreation Department announces the postponement of the 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park Series. The safety and well-being of our community, residents, and concert attendees is of the utmost importance and was a driving force behind making this difficult decision to cancel the June dates for our 2020 Summer Concerts in the Park.

It is our sincere hope to begin hosting this free, community-oriented event on July 1, 2020. However, with several hundred attendees at an average event, this plan of action is entirely dependent on the relaxation of the current State and County restrictions on gatherings of large groups of people. We are monitoring this situation closely and are working on plans to extend the season into September. Bands who were scheduled to play in June will be contacted in an effort to reschedule their performance dates.

We would like to thank the Bands, Sponsors, Vendors, and Community for their continued support in making Templeton Concerts in the Park a hugely successful event, both in the past, present and in the future. The success of this event is a direct result of the generosity, positive energy, and goodwill of our local business-owners, performers, and community-members.

The 2020 Templeton Concerts in the Park season was originally scheduled for Wednesdays in the Summer from June 10 through August 26, 2020, with 11 free concerts available for all to attend. Additional press releases and Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park Facebook updates will be made to keep the public apprised of the Templeton Concerts in the Park status.

