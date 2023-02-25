Residents are seeing anywhere from a light dusting to nearly six inches of snow

NORTH COUNTY — People across San Luis Obispo County are waking up to another snow-filled morning.

Residents in lower elevations of North County have seen anywere from some falling snow to an inch while high elevations in Parkfield and Creston have received nearly six inches.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for North County. The advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. but called for “Moderate snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.”

Please be advised of slippery road conditions, especially on Highway 41, 46, and 101. The Grapevine is again closed due to snow and icy conditions. This closure is expected to again lead to higher traffic on HWY 101.

How much has it snowed where you are in North County? Send us your photos to editor@13starsmedia.com for a chance to be featured in next week’s issue of Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News.

Feature Photo: Snow packed in Parkfield. Photo courtesy of Jill Easterbrook

