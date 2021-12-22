The Templeton Chamber of Commerce hosted the event

TEMPLETON — Throngs of people strolled up and down Main Street in Templeton on Saturday, Dec. 18, to participate in the first inaugural Christmas on Main Street. The Templeton Chamber of Commerce put on the event.

“Our event started out as, just sort of brainstorming what we could do to give back to Templeton business. So, we thought it would be fun to just have a Main Street Christmas celebration. No charge to anyone,” said Templeton Chamber of Commerce Executive Co-Chair, Kathy Nutt.

The event encompassed a large chunk of Templeton’s Downtown. Starting on 8th Street at the American Legion Hall, where you could visit Santa, mine for gold with Central Coast Gold Prospectors, and shop the craft fair.

“It’s great to be here in Templeton for this first Christmas [event] that’s going on today. Everybody’s having a good time,” said Cynthia Everett of the Templeton Lion’s Club. Who had a booth inside the Legion Hall.

Both sides of Main Street were lit up with thousands of Christmas lights, and people filled the street as they discovered what Templeton had to offer. Almost every business participated in some way, from hot cocoa and popcorn to fun things for the kids to do. Including an emoji scavenger hunt!

In regular Templeton fashion, an impromptu parade featuring pick-up trucks, UTVs, golf carts, and motorcycles started circling up and down the street as the temperature dropped and it began to get dark.

“Hopefully, each year, it [Christmas on Main Street] grows. I know this is the first year, but I’m really excited to have something to do [for Christmas],” said Rob Garcia, a partner at Corvus Wealth Advisors. “We have a really great 4th of July; we should start having a really great Christmas Party.”

Main Street Dance provided the entertainment down on 2nd Street, with a stage set up by the side of Griff’s Pizzeria and Bistro. Large crowds gathered to watch the performances.

Vicki van den Eikhof with the Templeton High School Drama Boosters was also out. Providing the community with cotton candy in exchange for donations for the drama department. “We are helping raise money for the Templeton High School Drama Department, and Martinelli’s Landscape Construction is auctioning off a Christmas Tree for us as well.”

Nine local businesses participated in the Christmas Tree Auction. Each one picked a non-profit that received all of the proceeds once the tree was sold to the highest bidder. And the winner got to take home a fully decorated tree!

“We decided that we’d have the tree auction so that we could give back to the non-profits in the area,” Nutt continued. “We’re very excited that we’re going to be, not only celebrating our community but also giving back.”

The committee responsible for Christmas on Main Street (alongside Nutt) were: Elizabeth Covert, Aletha Ens, Sarah Magalet, and Jennifer Ecklund.

Here’s hoping Christmas on Main Street will be back next year!

