PASO ROBLES — A fire damaged the roof at Wendy’s restaurant Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, in Paso Robles, the Paso Robles Fire Department reported.

At approximately 6:16 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a smoke check at Wendy’s, 141 Niblick Rd., Paso Robles.

Firefighters found light smoke inside the restaurant. After further investigation, firefighters called the incident a working fire and ordered additional resources. The fire was contained to the roof of the building.

Two fire engines, one squad and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines and one battalion chief from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County and a ladder truck from Atascadero responded to assist. A total of 18 firefighters responded to the incident. The Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Ambulance also assisted.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

