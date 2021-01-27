Due to State COVID-19 restrictions, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office announced on Wed. Jan. 20, they must postpone the SLO Sheriff Rodeo until May of 2022.

Sergeant Chad Nicholson, Rodeo President, said, “The health and safety of all our community members is our number one priority.”

From the SLO Sheriff’s Rodeo Facebook Page:

“It is with great sadness that we must postpone the SLO Sheriff’s Rodeo until May of 2022. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, we are unable to have a live audience for such an event. There has been an enormous amount of support for our rodeo, and we truly appreciate everyone. We are going to take the next year to continue planning for an unbelievable event in 2022. We will continue to post updates on the rodeo across our social media platforms and website so stay tuned.”

The sheriff’s office hopes that by postponing to Spring 2022, they will have the event with a live audience.

Sergeant Nicholson stated, “The postponing of the rodeo gives us an additional year to continue planning for a great event. We will continue to solicit sponsorships until next Spring. The support from the community has been outstanding, and we look to build upon that support to produce a top-quality event.”

The Sheriff Rodeo was initially scheduled for May 22, 2021, at the Paso Robles Event Center and hosted in conjunction with the SLO County Cattlemen’s Association Play Day.

Several local businesses have signed on to sponsor the event. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the SLO County Sheriff’s office.

A few of the sponsors include Vintage Cowboy Winery, Mark’s Tire Service, Cal Coast Machinery, Dan Freitas Electric, Chuck and Vikki Houck, Negranti Creamery, and Courtney Morrow State Farm Agent, Ron Bass Construction, and Longbranch Saloon.

Keep up to date on Sheriff Rodeo’s news by following their Facebook page @slosheriffsrodeo and visit slosheriffsrodeo.com for sponsorship opportunities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related