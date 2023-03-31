Assistant principal submitted to Get Your Teach On to win the lab

PASO ROBLES — Winifred Pifer Elementary School won a new engagement lab valued at $65,000 from Get Your Teach On (GYTO) to increase student engagement. Family, staff, and community members were invited to the labs reveal on Thursday, March 23.

Out of more than 1,900 nominations, Winifred Pifer Elementary School in Paso Robles was selected to win GYTO’s Engagement Lab makeover.

Research supports that when students are engaged, motivated, and immersed in an experience, their ability to retain information increases significantly. GYTO’s renowned team of Engagement-Makers is transforming a traditional learning space into Winifred Pifer’s very own Engagement Lab, which will bring lessons to life in an interactive environment with endless possibilities. This complete transformation includes 30-plus interactive scenes and experiences to redefine any lesson at the click of a button.

While there are countless deserving schools in the United States, Winifred Pifer was selected after GYTO received a nomination submitted by the school’s assistant principal, Jennifer Moore.

She described how teachers “go the extra mile to create joyful and meaningful learning opportunities for students.”

Moore also expressed how teachers at Winifred Pifer inspire the next generation, regardless of their background, with a high percentage of students either homeless or in foster care.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring an Engagement Lab to the students and teachers at Winifred Pifer,” said Wade King, Get Your Teach On’s COO. King grew up homeless and was a ward of the state in South Carolina.

“I personally know the importance of a welcoming and engaging school experience,” King said. “It 100 percent made a difference in where I am today.”

