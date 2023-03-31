Students visit manufacturing and construction businesses to learn more

PASO ROBLES — Thirty-three Paso Robles Career Technical Education (CTE) High School students traveled to three local industry partners. The theme for the day was Manufacturing and Construction.

The students traveled to learn about the industry partners, tour their facilities, and learn about their businesses. Ron Alves of PRW Steel Supply hosted a tour of the workshop, where students walked the sales floor, metal warehouse, and fabrication areas. This allowed students to see multiple levels of metal and welding, showing the variety of ways PRW Steel Supply supports the Paso Robles community.

Wes Hoit of River Oaks from Estrella Associates and Dennis and Jim Moresco of Midland Pacific Building Homes hosted the second tour. Students toured homes in the different stages of development, from groundwork/surveying, framing, electrical, plumbing, insulation, drywall, flooring, and cabinetry to preparing the closing of an escrow.

The third and last stop toured by the CTE PRHS students was at Paso Robles Chevrolet. John, Darrell, and Nate hosted the tour of the sales floor, parts, and service department. This was another opportunity to see firsthand the interaction between departments and multiple levels within the automotive industry.

Career Technical Education provides students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge, and training necessary to succeed in today’s labor market. CTE prepares students for the world of work by introducing them to workplace competencies in real-world, applied content.

