After a brief discussion, the hearing was continued to Friday, August 20

SAN LUIS OBISPO – After a two-day break, reporters and the public were let into the San Luis Obispo Courthouse around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, for the Flores preliminary hearing.

Paul (44) and Ruben (80) Flores have been charged with the disappearance and death of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in 1996. Her remains have yet to be found.

The preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores was continued on Monday, August, 16 after the defense requested a waiver of continuance for the hearing through Wednesday, which Judge van Rooyen granted.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The continuance request was reportedly related to discovery, which is a process in which the two sides collect and exchange information about evidence and witnesses in the case.

Today’s hearing was again continued until Friday for more motions and possibly to hear more witnesses.

Paul’s defense attorney Robert Sanger filed a motion requesting a bail reduction or he be released on his own recognizance. Paul is currently being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail.

Sanger requested his release based on discovery issues and “events beyond our control have come up.” Still, Judge van Rooyen denied the request stating he did not see a significant change in circumstances.

Sanger stated he does not have all of the discovery yet and is asking for certain text messages.

The hearing continued on Friday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...