Sheriff’s detectives safely located Alichia Starnes on Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff detectives have located and made contact with missing person Alichia Starnes (42).

Starnes was originally reported missing by a family member on March 20 and again on April 17 by a friend living in San Luis Obispo, although there had been several sightings of Starnes since March 20 when she visited her family member in the Midwest.

SLO Sheriff’s Office released information on Starnes status as missing on Thursday. Today, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to safely locate Starnes.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance with this case.

