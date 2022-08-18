Council also approves revised MOU with ECHO

PASO ROBLES — During the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17, council members received an update on the current capital construction projects happening in the city.

Construction began last week for the roundabout at Union Road and Golden Hill Road and is expected to run through late 2023.

The intersection will be closed during construction and several detours have been put in place. One of those detours includes Ardmore Road, which was recently paved for detour use for access to Golden Hill Road.

Residents are asked to respect the Ardmore neighborhood and to please use alternate routes such as Highway 46 as often as possible when coming into town. County residents coming to town are recommended to go west on Union, then turn right at Golden Hill, then left at the traffic signal at Highway 46.

All businesses in the vicinity will remain open and accessible during construction, with separate driveways available.

A speed monitor has been placed on Mesa and Prospect roads, which is for residents only and not a sanctioned detour area. The Paso Robles Police Department is monitoring the area for speeders.

In the intersection, the existing asphalt and road surfaces have been removed to make way for trenching and installation of the 16-inch water pipeline.

More information on the project and detours can be found at prcity.com/1002/Golden-Hill-and-Union-Detour

Annual sidewalk repairs have also started in the city. Funding for the improvements come from the gas tax.

Current sidewalk repair locations are:

Bus stop on Niblick in front of Wendy’s

North of 14th/east of Spring Street in front of the Credit Union

South of 14th between Pine and Park

1635 Pine Street

Northwest corner of Oak and 20th

1302 24th Street (Chevron Station)

Southeast Riverside and Ysabel

1233 Olive Street

North of 13th, east of Spring Street (Keller Williams)

The council later discussed a revised Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) and the Dissolution of ECHO Ad Hoc Committee.

In February of this year, ECHO requested a one-time grant of $444,000 “to cover the staffing costs that are not paid for by other funders for FY 2022-23.”

During the March 15 council meeting, council formed an ad hoc committee with Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon and Councilmember Steve Gregory to review ECHO’s funding request.

The revised MOU with ECHO included provisions for ECHO to improve unhoused service offerings, provide comprehensive and consistent statistical reporting and address any other areas identified by the ad hoc committee.

And ultimately, the MOU was revised by council to fund ECHO a total of $444,000 over the city’s two-year budget cycle for fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 and FY 2023-24 and to require ECHO to provide quarterly accounting reports to the city.

With all of those revisions in place, it was decided by council they no longer need the ad hoc committee. Council unanimously approved the revised MOU and dissolution of the committee.

Below are some upcoming City Meetings to be aware of:

Community Meeting Regarding Cannabis Regulations in Paso Robles: Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.

Special City Council Meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 6:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

