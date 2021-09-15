Cases rise amid the increase of vaccinations

SAN LUIS OBISPO —The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department reported on Tuesday, Sept. 14, that seven community members—ranging in age from their 50s to 90s—passed away from COVID-19.

This brings the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in SLO County to 301. Forty-one residents are currently in the hospital, including 15 people in the intensive care unit.

Officials also reported 303 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday and are strongly encouraging community members to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and the community at large.

“In less than a week, we have sadly reported the deaths of 17 members of our community from COVID-19. I extend my deepest sympathy to the many families now grieving the painful loss of their loved one,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “These numbers show just how widely and quickly the Delta variant is spreading here in SLO County. We must be diligent about slowing the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, and getting tested if you are not feeling well.”

Vaccines continue to be effective against severe impacts of COVID-19, including known variants. Studies are still being conducted in real-time as we continue through the pandemic. More than 70 percent of eligible SLO County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 62 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Sept. 14, according to the CDC, 82.2 percent of eligible Californians have received at least one dose. Providers have reported to CDPH that a total of 48,043,678 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. However, numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed. For more vaccination data, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805)788-2903. In addition, phone assistance is available at (805)781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

